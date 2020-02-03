Business HCM City property market a magnet for foreign investors The Ho Chi Minh City property sector has in recent years attracted billions of dollars worth of foreign investment due to its growth potential, real estate consulting companies have said.

Business Over 411 mln USD raised through G-bonds in January A total of over 9.52 trillion VND (nearly 411.2 million USD), was raised by the State Treasury through 12 G-bond auctions at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in January.

Business Resort property market remains attractive in 2020 The Vietnamese resort realty market will continue to retain its appeal to both domestic and foreign investors thanks to its good return of investment as well as the tourism boom in the country, according to the Vietnam Association of Realtors.