Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) is accelerating the granting of electronic identification accounts and the provision of online conveniences, part of common efforts to promote national digital transformation.
As of October 13, the e-identification system had granted 10.5 million accounts, including 115,000 registered online and 10.4 million others at police agencies, according to the MPS’s Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order.
In the recent past, the MPS has given the Prime Minister advice on the implementation of a project on developing the application of population data, e-identification, and e-authentication to serve national digital transformation in the 2022 - 2025 period, with a vision to 2030 (Project 06).
So far, authorities have provided six online conveniences for citizens, namely using e-identification accounts to handle public services, using identify cards and the VNeID app to replace social insurance cards, using identify cards to replace ATM cards, credit rating to serve unsecured loan supply, connecting with verified e-contracts to serve tax collection, and purifying information about bank and mobile accounts.
The department said as the Government’s standing body for the Project 06 implementation, the MPS will supply more services and conveniences in 2023, including using VNeID in health care, education, e-commerce, e-contracts, market surveillance, and tax management.
From now to the end of 2022, the MPS will make all the 227 online public services available so that people can have administrative procedures handled online.
In particular, it is working with relevant agencies to supply birth and death registration services, along with 28 others on the national public service portal, in October.
In the time ahead, authorities will also carry out ballot and opinion collection on the population data and VNeID apps, the department noted./.