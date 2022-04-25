The third meeting of the sub-committee responsible for security and order of SEA Games 31. (Photo: Organising Committee)

Hanoi – Leading officials of the Ministry of Public Security have ordered relevant agencies to effectively handle criminals and ensure security-order for the successful holding of the coming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) across 12 localities.

The agencies have been asked to prevent severe traffic congestion or accidents which hinder the regional event and competition schedules of athletes.

Sen. Lt. Gen. Luong Tam Quang, Deputy Minister of Public Security and head of the sub-committee, presided over its third meeting reviewing and evaluating progress after the second meeting in late February, and defining key tasks until the commencement of the event on May 12.

Lt. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesman for the ministry, said that the sub-committee has devised a master plan to ensure security and safety for SEA Game 31, which calls on ministries, sectors and the People’s Committees of the hosting localities to join hands with the sub-committee in the work.

To date, preparations for security-order protection work at the SEA Games have been completed, said Xo, who is the deputy head of the sub-committee.

Quang asked members of the sub-committee and police at the hosting localities to closely follow the plans in an effective manner, thus contributing to the success of the largest regional sporting event.

He ordered relevant agencies to continue reviewing, amending and carrying out plans in accordance with the development of COVID-19, especially for the opening and closing ceremonies in Hanoi, competition venues and delegates’ accommodations.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.

