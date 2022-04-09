Business Overseas Vietnam returning home to contribute to the motherland In recent years, there has been a “wave” of overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs and intellectuals returning to Vietnam in groups and organising trade and investment promotion activities, which connect overseas Vietnamese from all around the world.

Business Ministry moves to enhance economic, trade ties with European, American partners The Ministry of Industry and Trade will focus on solutions to tighten Vietnam’s economic and trade relations with European and American partners, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien has affirmed.

Business GDP forecast to surge 30 billion USD through digital transformation of SMEs Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to surge by 30 billion USD if the country succeeds in its digital transformation of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), an official has said.