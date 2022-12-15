Deputy spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken note of problems and difficulties faced by foreigners when applying for visas to enter Vietnam, said deputy spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang during the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on December 15.



Hang said on March 15, the Vietnamese Government resumed its pre-pandemic entry-exit policy, including visa issuance procedures and processes in accordance with the 2014 Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners, and its 2019 amendments and supplements and guideline documents, thus creating favourable conditions for foreign tourists, experts and investors to enter Vietnam, contributing to the economic recovery and development post pandemic.



According to Hang, the ministry has suggested door opening policies and measures to the Government, and directed overseas Vietnamese representative agencies to thoroughly grasp the PM’s directions on creating favourable conditions for foreigners to enter the country.



In the near future, the ministry will work with domestic agencies to consider and submit solutions to the Government to make it easier for foreign visitors to enter Vietnam, thus meeting the country’s socio-economic development requirements, she stressed./.