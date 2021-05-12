Business Construction companies report lower profits due to COVID-19 Several construction firms have reported a drop in profits in the first quarter of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising material prices.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,149 VND per USD on May 12, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Webinar discusses way to promote Vietnam – Venezuela trade The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela in collaboration with the country’s foreign trade bank (Bancoex) on May 11 held a webinar on boosting trade promotion between Vietnam and Venezuela.