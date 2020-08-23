Business Car dealers offer huge discounts in time of hardship Car dealers are offering huge incentives for customers to promote sales as the economic impacts from the pandemic persist and the lunar month of July is around the corner.

Business More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: white book The number of Vietnamese using ride-haling services has increased rapidly in recent years, signaling the potential for the development of the sharing economy in the country.

Business Firms urged to promote digital transformation to expand exports Firms should speed up the digital transformation as an effective solution to expand exports in the context of rising cross-border e-commerce, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Ho Chi Minh City continues to assert itself as economic spearhead Ho Chi Minh City is expected to reach 10 out of 13 key targets despite difficulties and challenges both domestically and internationally. One outstanding result is that the proportion of the city’s economy in the national economy continues to rise and now accounts for more than 22%.