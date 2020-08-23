Ministry to build traceability system for products of industry and trade sector
The Ministry of Industry and Trade will build an origin tracing system to create a database on goods managed by the ministry to meet customers’ increasing demand on tracing origin of goods.
HCM City has a project on management, identification and traceability of foods, including fresh vegetables (Photo: hochiminhcity.gov.vn)
This system will also connect with the national goods tracing system, according to the ministry.
In addition, to contribute to the development of a sustainable value chain and to improve the quality of products, the ministry has issued Decision 1978/QD-BCT on a project implementing, applying and managing the tracing system of goods until 2025.
According to the decision, the ministry will complete the system of legal documents on tracing products in the industry and trade sector and propose a list of products that must ensure traceability.
The ministry will study the application of new technologies for traceability and support businesses in implementing traceability. It will also have an information programme on tracing origin of goods for enterprises.
Due to increasing demand for the traceability of goods, localities and enterprises from production to distribution are implementing the management of product traceability.
Ho Chi Minh City has issued and implemented a project on management, identification and traceability of fresh vegetables, pork, poultry, and eggs.
Meanwhile, the Mekong delta province of Soc Trang Province has stamps of traceability for products such as rice, fish sauce, custard apple tea and dried buffalo meat, a local newspaper reported.
Nguyen Van Tham, director of Hau Giang Department of Industry and Trade, said that the southern province focuses on implementing origin traceability for some key products such as Nam Roi pomelo, saffron orange, sugar orange, mango, pineapple, seedless lemon, fish, custard apple and sugarcane.
Retailer Saigon Co.op has also been managing traceability of products by applying new technical standards for fresh food products at its supermarkets, hypermarkets and shops. This is a part of activities improving the quality control for input goods in the Saigon Co.op retail system./.
