Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Information and Communications held a conference in Hanoi on November 30 to roll out Internet advertising management measures.



A majority of opinions at the event said advertising on cyber space is becoming an inevitable trend chosen by domestic and foreign firms thanks to advantages such as easier access to customers, flexible costs and high efficiency. However, limited management of ads display position poses potential risks to the safety and prestige of brands.



Ads agents affirmed that without cooperation of cross-border platforms in changing algorithm to filter and censor contents, ads violations will remain rampant.



Concluding the event, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Lam said in order to protect the safety of brands and build a healthy, safe and fair ads business environment, the ministry will strictly punish agents and brands that cooperate with platforms which are yet to report to the ministry in line with regulations while supporting ads on Vietnam’s digital platforms and others that comply with domestic laws.



The ministry will also increase inspection and crackdown on violations of Internet ads activities, he said, adding that any cross-border ad firm failing to comply with Vietnam’s laws will not be allowed to operate in the country.



It has also built a White List naming licensed e-newspapers, magazines, general information websites and social media. Other websites, registered accounts and information channels are also in the pipeline for the list.



The list will be publicised on the portals of the ministry and Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information at abei.gov.vn. Ad service providers, agents and brands were also urged to use the list for their work./.