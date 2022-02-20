Ministry to cut COVID-19 test prices by 30 percent
The new ceiling price of COVID-19 tests will be up to 30 percent lower than the current one, according to the Ministry of Health’s recent circular effective from February 21.
The circular, which replaces the previous one, stipulates prices for SARS-CoV-2 testing services performed by the State's medical facilities, including taking samples, preserving and testing the samples, and returning test results.
It applies to the payment of costs for SARS-CoV-2 testing in accordance with the law on health insurance; people who pay for the services themselves, and those whose costs covered by the State budget in line with the Law on Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases.
Per the document, regarding SARS-CoV-2 Ag rapid test for single sample, the price is not more than 78,000 VND (3.2 USD) per test, about 30 percent lower than the current 109,700 VND.
For those using an automatic or semi-automatic immunoassay machine, the price is 178,900 VND per test at the maximum.
Meanwhile, the ceiling price of each test for SARS-CoV-2 by Realtime RT-PCR technique is 501,800 VND./.