Health Careful preparations needed for COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11: Experts The plan to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 must be made carefully and thoroughly, experts stressed at a seminar held by the Government online portal on February 18.

Health COVID-19: Daily caseload hits 42,439 on Feb 18 The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the past 24 hours to 4pm February 18 to a record 42,439, including 12 imported ones, up 6,237 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Ministry licences three domestically-produced Molnupiravir drugs to treat COVID-19 The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) under the Ministry of Health on February 17 issued the list of three COVID-19 treatment drugs containing the active ingredient Molnupiravir, which had been granted certificates of registration for conditional circulation.

Health COVID-19: new cases up over 1,400 cases on February 17 The number of COVID-19 cases detected in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 16 to 4pm February 17 rose by 1,467 from the previous day to 36,200, including 10 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.