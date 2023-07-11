Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport is planning to begin work on five major transport projects in the remaining months of 2023.

The information was revealed by Uong Viet Dung, Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Transport, at a meeting held in Hanoi on July 10 to review the performance of the ministry in the first six months and set tasks for the rest of the year.

They include sections of Ho Chi Minh Highway, namely Chu market-Trung Son T-junction; Rach Soi-Ben Nhat, Go Quao-Vinh Thuan; Chon Thanh-Duc Hoa and Hoa Lien-Tuy Loan expressway with Dai Ngai bridge, he said.

A lot of key projects have been put into operation in the first half of this year, fulfilling the requirements, including sections of the eastern North-South expressway such as Mai Son - National Highway 45, Phan Thiet - Dau Giay, Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet and Nha Trang - Cam Lam.

The upgrading of Hanoi-Vinh section, part of Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City railway line as well as renovation and upgrading of Vinh-Nha Trang section were also completed, Dung said.

Three railway projects under the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period have been commenced in the reviewed period, comprising Hanoi-Vinh and Vinh-Nha Trang sections and a project on upgrading stations on northern railway lines.

Other projects such as the eastern North-South expressway in the second phase (2021 - 2025); Long Thanh international airport, T3 terminal of Tan Son Nhat international airport, upgrading of Cai Mep - Thi Vai passage, renovation and upgrading passages to ports in Nam Nghi Son area are also being expedited by the MoT, ensuring that they satisfy the requirements in terms of progress and quality, he said./.