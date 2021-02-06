Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) to solicit feedback from relevant agencies on the draft of the National Action Plan on Climate Change Response from 2021-2030, according to an official letter from the Government Office.



MoNRE is also tasked with studying the feasibility of integrating and amending drafts of the National Action Plan on Climate Change Response and the National Action Plan on Climate Change Adaptation over the next 10 years with a vision to 2050, issued along with the Prime Minister’s Decision No 1055/QD-TTg dated July 20, 2020.



It must identify suitable resources to ensure the feasibility of policies outlined in the plan and avoid any overlap with programmes and plans already being implemented.



The ministry is also responsible for the development of a bill on climate change, during which it is required to consult the Ministry of Planning and Investment and other relevant agencies.



Vietnam has been party to the Paris Climate Agreement since 2015 and has submitted its updated nationally determined contribution (NDC) to the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.



The updated NDC demonstrates Vietnam’s commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change at a strategic level.



The National Action Plan on Climate Change Adaptation from 2021-2030 sets out strategic tasks for climate change adaption in Vietnam and its commitments outlined in the updated NDC in the medium and long terms./.

VNA