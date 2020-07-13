Business PetroVietnam earns 12.2 billion USD in revenue in H1 The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) reported total revenue of 283.5 trillion VND (12.2 billion USD) in the first half of this year, contributing 32 trillion VND to the State budget.

Business State needs to help cut logistics cost for farm produce The State should develop solutions to reduce high logistics costs in trading agricultural products to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce on the market, according to experts.

Business Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land A policy allowing foreign individuals and organisations to buy and own houses and construction works in Vietnam will help lure investment and high quality human resources from the outside to the country for national development, according to Nguyen Tran Nam, Chairman of the Vietnam Real Estate Association.