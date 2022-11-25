Society ASEAN, RoK share experience in development policy enforcement Policy makers, scientists, scholars and experts from the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia, and ASEAN countries exchanged knowledge and experience in administrative reform in service of national development post COVID-19, at a seminar in Hanoi on November 25.

Society WB education projects prove effective in Vietnam Many projects on education and training funded by the World Bank (WB) have reported good results, affirmed Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son during his recent working session with Cristian Aedo, Practice Manager for the Global Practice Education in South Asia at the WB.

Society Air Force Regiment 972 ready for int’l defence exhibition For the past several days, Air Force Regiment 972 of Division 371 has regularly held training and drills to prepare for the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 in Hanoi. This is also an opportunity for the Regiment to demonstrate the elite strength of the Vietnamese Air Force.

Society "Run for the Heart 2023" charity programme launched The “Run for the Heart 2023”, an annual charity programme which aims to raise funds for children who need heart surgeries, has been launched by VinaCapital Foundation and Gamuda Land Vietnam.