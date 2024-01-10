Business New challenges predicted for industrial plant products in 2024 After a successful year in 2023, the production and export of products from industrial crops are forecast to face new challenges in 2024, requiring flexible response of each industry from the stage of production to processing and market development.

Business Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam to build specialised commodity trading floors The Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV), the only national centralised commodity trading market organiser in Vietnam, has said that it will focus on building specialised commodity trading floors in the coming time.

Business C.P. Vietnam partnering with 2,500 Vietnamese farms C.P. Vietnam Livestock JSC said that it has cooperated with more than 2,500 livestock and aquatic farms across Vietnam.

Business Nearly 2,000 night flights to be operated during Lunar New Year holiday More than 1,800 night flights, equivalent to 8% of the total number of domestic flights, will be operated from January 21 to February 25 to meet the increasing travel demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.