Ministry urges acceleration of inoculating third, fourth shots against COVID-19
The Ministry of Health is urging the acceleration of the vaccination of the third and fourth shots, given continuously complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in many European countries related to variants BA.4 and BA.5.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health is urging the acceleration of the vaccination of the third and fourth shots, given continuously complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in many European countries related to variants BA.4 and BA.5.
According to the ministry, in Vietnam, the pandemic has basically been under control across the country, but the two above-mentioned variants have been detected in the community.
The ministry predicts that the number of COVID-19 cases may continue to increase and break out on a large scale in the coming time if no drastic measures are taken.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)The ministry proposed the chairpersons of the People’s Committees of provinces and cities strictly implement directions of the Government and the Prime Minister, and carry out measures on pandemic prevention and control.
The local Departments of Health were asked to work with Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology or Pasteur Institute to carry out sampling and sequencing of genes to early detect dangerous new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The Departments of Information and Communications should strengthen disseminations on vaccination, as well as its benefits and effectiveness, while the Departments of Education and Training should coordinate with the health sector to accelerate the inoculation at schools./.