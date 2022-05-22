Environment HCM City issues big green-up plan The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan to green up the city and create more public space for locals until 2022, which aims to add at least 10 hectares of parks and two hectares of public green spaces, and plant or rehabilitate 6,000 trees this year.

Environment Son Tra Peninsula – Green kingdom of “Queen of primates” Da Nang is not only renowned as the most modern city in the central region of Vietnam that boasts beautiful long beaches, it is also attractive to nature lovers thanks to its Son Tra Peninsula, which is home to the threatened red-shanked douc – “Queen of primates”.

Environment Energy transition critical to net zero emission achievement: confab A seminar held in Hanoi on May 20 highlighted energy transition as an important tool to help Vietnam achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Environment JICA supports Vietnam in realising net-zero emission commitment The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Science and Technology (JST), in cooperation with the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) and the Nagaoka University of Technology (NUT) of Japan, organised a signing ceremony of Record of Discussions for the “Project for Innovation of Science and Technology on Natural Rubber for Global Carbon Process” in Hanoi on May 19.