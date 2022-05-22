Ministry urges conservation of groundwater resources
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoRE) has called on provinces and cities nationwide to step up the conservation of groundwater resources.
MoNRE said that many localities have been working to protect groundwater resources by limiting exploitation, filling in unused wells, and controlling drilling and exploration activities, which has helped prevent dropping groundwater levels, saltwater intrusion, and land subsidence in urban and delta areas, especially big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the Mekong Delta, and some coastal provinces.
However, it also pointed out that one of the main causes of land subsidence and groundwater pollution, degradation and exhaustion is a lack of attention to geological exploration, mineral mining and construction activities.
In its written request, the ministry asked provinces and cities to promptly order local agencies to deal with unused wells, especially those formed as a result of geological, mineral and construction surveys.
They were also told to increase examination and monitoring at the grassroots level to detect and handle land subsidence and groundwater pollution, degradation and exhaustion in a timely manner.
Groundwater was also the theme of this year’s World Water Day (March 22), which aimed to direct attention towards the hidden water resource that has always been critically important but not fully recognised in sustainable development policymaking. The overarching message was that exploring, protecting and sustainably using groundwater will be central to surviving and adapting to climate change, and meeting the needs of a growing population./.