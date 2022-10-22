Culture - Sports Artists raise funds to build houses for the needy An exhibition showcasing art works by more than 100 painters and sculptors across Vietnam is being held virtually to raise funds to build houses for needy people in the central provinces of Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Design Week 2022 looks towards new expectations The Vietnam Design Week 2022 will take place in Hanoi, the central city of Hue and Ho Chi Minh City from November 5-11.

Culture - Sports Binh Xa village home to Bodhi-leave-shaped fans The 1980s was the golden age of Binh Xa village, Binh Phu commune, Thach That district, Hanoi, home to Bodhi-leave-shaped fans. Through ups and downs, the fans gain favour of not only domestic customers but also foreign ones thanks to local artisans’ activeness and creativeness.