Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam (R) and visiting Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Samuel Fringant of the French-based DCI Group (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

- Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam received visiting Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Samuel Fringant of the French-based DCI Group on February 23 in Hanoi.The group is the operator of the French Ministry for the Armed Forces for the transfer of know-how to the nation's partner countries.Lam said at the meeting that he visited the group’s booth at the defense and security exhibition in Vietnam last December and was very impressed with its models, helicopter pilot training programmes, and assistance, unmanned aerial vehicles.He stressed his ministry highly values and wishes to further promote cooperation activities with French partners in the field of defense-security, including air force, maritime police, unmanned aircraft, cyber security, special training, medicine, and satellite telecommunications.In response, Fringant wished the countries’ collaboration will grow stronger, reaping sound outcomes across all sectors.He added that he believes the coordination between the Vietnamese ministry and competent French agencies will be fortified in the time to come, contributing to the bilateral ties./.