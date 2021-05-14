Business Worst performers in Q1 revealed Despite Vietnamese companies’ total net profit growing 81 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, many still posted big losses.

Business Renewable energy output up nearly 160 percent during Jan-Apr Vietnam’s total output of electricity from renewable energies hit 9.5 billion kWh in the first four months of 2021, up 156.9 percent year-on-year, and accounting for 11.8 percent of the total electricity output, according to a report by the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Business Hanoi’s office market increasingly attractive to foreign tenants: Savills Hanoi Hanoi’s office market is said to be more attractive than its counterparts in other Southeast Asian cities and even in the Asia-Pacific region because of cheaper rentals and greater supply, according to real estate consultants Savills Hanoi.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,176 VND per USD on May 14, up 8 VND from the previous day.