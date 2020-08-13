Health Vinh Phuc steps up efforts to fight HIV/AIDS The northern province of Vinh Phuc has been stepping up efforts to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS in community, focusing on communication work.

Health Ministry of Health sounds alarm over e-cigarettes The Ministry of Health has called for a crackdown on illegal new modern cigarettes advertising and trading via e-commerce and social networks.

Health Three more COVID-19 patients given all-clear Three more COVID-19 patients, two in Quang Ngai and one in Da Nang, were declared on August 12 to have fully recovered from the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to 402.

Health Hanoi receives 50,000 COVID-19 sample collection kits from Vinamilk The Hanoi authorities and health officials, on August 11, received 50,000 COVID-19 sample collection kits worth 5 billon VND (214,676 USD) as a gift from the Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk).