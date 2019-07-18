Two draft laws relating to investment and enterprises are being compiled by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is accelerating the compilation of a draft law on investment in the public-private partnership format and another to amend and supplement the Law on Investment and the Law on Enterprises.These are two important draft laws which are more difficult than the Law on Public Investment since they will feature many new points and cover both the State and private sectors.They are significant to economic restructuring and mobilisation of investment capital from the whole economy, especially from the domestic private sector and other countries, Minister Nguyen Chi Dung said at a meeting of his ministry in Hanoi on July 18.The work on the draft laws is being accelerated so that they can be submitted for discussion at the National Assembly’s eighth session, slated for this October, he said, noting that the MPI hopes to receive close coordination from other ministries, central agencies and localities to perfect these drafts.At the meeting, Dung said another focal task of the ministry for the rest of 2019 is harnessing every resource and working closely with relevant parties to build and amend the Government’s decrees guiding the enforcement of laws so that decrees will be issued in tandem with law implementation.In the first half of 2019, Vietnam’s economy maintained the growth trend since 2018 and obtained achievements in all spheres, from economy, politics, society and environment to defence, security and diplomacy.To meet the targets set for the whole year, the MPI will push ahead with reforms and efforts to make breakthroughs, the official added. -VNA