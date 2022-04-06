Miss Khanh Van brilliant and beautiful in “ao dai”
In a new set of photographs, Miss Khanh Van shows off her figure dressed in an “ao dai” in the late afternoon light, set at a ferry terminal and the artistic architecture of Tam Chuc Pagoda. People and landscapes blend together to create a harmonious whole.
The photos are inspired by sunset - a time that evokes many emotions. The sunset also has meaning as the intersection of day and night. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Miss Khanh Van chose a black “ao dai” with flower motifs, combined with a hairstyle reminiscent of prosperous old-school city women. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Miss Khanh Van wears a bright red “ao dai”, expressing her aspirations and trust in the good things that lie ahead. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Looming under the sunset, people and landscapes blend together to create a harmonious whole. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Miss Khanh Van is brilliant and beautiful in an “ao dai” in the afternoon. (Photo: Vietnam+)