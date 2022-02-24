Hotline: (024) 39411349
Miss Khanh Van mysteriously beautiful in new Spring greetings

Khanh Van, the winner of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, shows off her beauty in an innovative ao dai while being photographed to greet the Spring season.
  • In the early days of the Lunar New Year, or Tet, reigning Miss Universe Vietnam Khanh Van showed off her beauty in an innovative ao dai during a photoshoot to greet the Spring and convey her wishes for a year of new plans and intentions.(Photo: VNA)

  • She chose a simple pose, revealing the classic and graceful image of Vietnamese women. (Photo: VNA)

  • And she looked mysteriously beautiful in her new Spring greetings. (Photo: VNA)

  • Inspired by the brightness and colour of the early days of the new year, Khanh Van had a series of photos taken while wearing an ao dai designed by Thuy Nguyen, with two artistic concepts imbued with the Spring atmosphere. (Photo: VNA)

  • In addition to her personal plans for the immediate future, Khanh Van will also be involved in the Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 pageant as a holder of the crown and as host. (Photo: VNA)

