According to the organising board, in addition to honouring the charm of Vietnamese women and affirming the position of Vietnamese beauty on the global map, the pageant also aims to raise awareness about maritime protection.

Winning the pageant, the Miss Peace said, has provided a larger platform for her to share her interests and raise awareness about important issues that need immediate attention.

Each contestant will act as a peace messenger, contributing to building peace and creating prosperity. Their activities will focus on five main factors, namely protecting Vietnam’s marine environment; Protecting the living environment; Ending domestic violence; Protecting and advocating for the vulnerable in society; and Protecting children’s rights./.

VNA