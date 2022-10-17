Together with organisers, contestants planted some 50 Araucarias surrounding a temple worshipping former President Ho Chi Minh.

It was a practical activity aimed at protecting and boosting the image of an island boasting beauty and potential.

It also helps raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment, especially the negative effects of plastic waste.

Authorities on Co To hope that activities like these will help enhance awareness about environmental protection and change people’s habit of using plastic items.

To make Co To become an island free of plastic waste, the local government and people have carried out many programmes in recent times, such as “Green Sunday” and “Let’s clean up”./.

VNA