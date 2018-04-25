Nguyen Thi Hai Yen ( centre ) from An Giang province was crowned Miss Southern Vietnam 2017. The 2018 contest has kicked off to find candidates for international beauty contests. (Source: VNA)

— The winner of Miss Southern Vietnam 2018 will represent the country at the Miss Globe contest in Italy in November.This was announced by Vo An Nguyen, head of the pageant’sboard, on April 24 as he declared the pageant open.One of the three runners-upthe contest will compete for Miss Heritage Universe 2019.Nguyen said the contest is held tothe beauty and intelligence of young women in the south who are eligible to represent Vietnam in international beauty pageants.This is the second edition of the contest. The jury comprises director Tran Quang, designer Si Hoang, journalist Ha Quang Ngoc, doctor Hong Vinh, singer Nguyen Vu andmentor Phuc Nguyen Nadam.The final round of the contest will be held in HCM City in October.Nguyen Thi Hai Yen from An Giang province was crowned Miss Southern Vietnam 2017.-VNA