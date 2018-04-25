Nguyen Thi Hai Yen (
centre) from An Giang province was crowned Miss Southern Vietnam 2017. The 2018 contest has kicked off to find candidates for international beauty contests. (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) — The winner of Miss Southern Vietnam 2018 will represent the country at the Miss Globe contest in Italy in November.
This was announced by Vo An Nguyen, head of the pageant’s
One of the three runners-up
Nguyen said the contest is held to
This is the second edition of the contest. The jury comprises director Tran Quang, designer Si Hoang, journalist Ha Quang Ngoc, doctor Hong Vinh, singer Nguyen Vu and
The final round of the contest will be held in HCM City in October.
