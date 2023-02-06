Miss Spring 2023, themed “Vietnamese Charm in Europe", is part of VietFest organised by the Vietnamese Students’ Association in France (Photo: UEVF)

Paris (VNA) – Miss Spring 2023, which honours the beauty of Vietnamese women and promotes Vietnamese culture to international friends, has been held in Paris after a three-year disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The final round on February 5 saw the participation of the 15 best candidates with the crown given to Le Vu Thuc Anh. Her four runners-up are Tran Minh Ngoc, Chu Ngoc Linh, Ngo Dan Phuong, and Nguyen Ha Thuc Nhi.



Miss Spring 2023, themed “Vietnamese Charm in Europe,” is part of VietFest – the biggest event of this year and in the last 20 years organised by the Vietnamese Students’ Association in France (UEVF) with the patronage from the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe, the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France, and the Union of Vietnamese Youth and Students Associations in Europe.

UEVF President Nguyen Phan Bao Thuy said that as 2023 marks many important celebrations such as 50 years of diplomatic relations and 10 years of strategic partnership between Vietnam and France, UEVF organised the biggest community Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration to connect generations of Vietnamese people and businesses, as well as Vietnamese people with international friends.

Miss Spring 2023, first organised in 2007, is not only for Vietnamese women who are living, studying, or working in Europe but also a meeting place for young people who share the same passion, ambition, and confidence to lead the trends of a new era./.