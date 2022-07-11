Miss Tourism Vietnam 2022 launched
Miss Tourism Vietnam 2008 Phan Thi Ngoc Diem. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The beauty contest Miss Tourism Vietnam 2022 has been officially launched to look for beautiful women who can spread positive messages about the country both locally and internationally.
The contest was first organised in 2008 when the crown went to Phan Thi Ngoc Diem.
"This year's pageant will be held with different format and criteria to find out the winning candidate who not only owns beauty and fitness but also loves and has wide knowledge of Vietnam's tourism industry," said head of the organising committee Dam Phuong Anh.
"She will first take responsibilities to spread Vietnam's beautiful sights to Vietnamese people. Then, she will be Vietnamese representative at international tourism events where she will introduce our tourism potential, cultural identities and natural wonders to worldwide friends."
Every Vietnamese woman aged from 18 to 28 years old who is living and working domestically and internationally and meets other requirements can register for the contest until September 15. Qualifications will take place in Hanoi and HCM City.
The final will be organised on November 27 on Ngoc Island, Phu Quoc city, Kiên Giang province.
Judges will evaluate contestants on their levels of confidence, maturity, energy, grace and charm throughout different events. Overall appearance, which includes beauty and style, as well as how they carry themselves across the stage will score points.
Throughout the pageant, contestants will have chance to show off their knowledge of Vietnam's tourism sector as well as find more information to proactively contribute to the development of the industry.
"Women will be provided more knowledge and trained skills of different fields that they will need for life to 'grow' up strongly after the contest even if they win or not," Miss Tourism Vietnam 2008 Ngoc Diem said.
"There is only one Miss Tourism but we will have many Tourism Ambassadors who will deliver our message to the global community. They will play important role in making Vietnam's images and culture go viral and help lift up the development of Vietnam's tourism."
The winner will receive a cash prize of 300 million VND (12,900 USD) and a beautiful crown made of pearls along with other valuable gifts.
The first and the second runners-up will pocket 200 million VND (8,600 USD) and 100 million VND (4,300 USD), respectively, together with gifts.
The organisers will also present other sidelined titles such as Miss Talent, Miss Ao Dai (traditional long dress), Miss Top Model, Miss Beach Beauty, among others. Each winner will earn 50 million VND (2,150 USD) and gifts.
The contest and finale will see the participation of national A-list entertainment stars, celebrities and beauty winners. It is expected to be live aired on VTV channel, VTVcab's platforms and will be transmitted through localities' television stations.
The Miss Tourism Vietnam 2022 is co-organised by the MultiStyle Joint Stock Company and VTVcab, who have agreed to be partners for 10 years, with the event held biannually.
More information can be found at website hoahaudulichvietnam.com and fanpage www.facebook.com/hoahaudulichvietnam/./.