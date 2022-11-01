Culture - Sports Tu Le young sticky rice flake festival honours traditional culture Tu Le commune in Van Chan district, in the northern province of Yen Bai, has long been known for its glutinous rice, with a special taste and a unique green colour. The Tu Le young sticky rice flake festival looks to honour this unique type of rice and is a highlight of the Muong Lo culture-tourism festival.

Culture - Sports First Vietnamese racer joins French motorsport tournament Nguyen Gia Bao has become the first Vietnamese female racer to participate in the FIA Motorsport Games, with the 2022 version of the event underway at Circuit Paul Ricard in La Castellet of Marseille in France.