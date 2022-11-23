Miss Tourism World contestants promote Son La tourism
Contestants of Miss Tourism World 2022 on November 23 came to Bac Au village in the northern province of Son La’s Van Ho district, as part of their experience tour of Vietnam's heritage regions arranged by the organising board.
With their trip lasting until November 26, the 71 beauties from around the world will also visit the districts of Van Ho, Moc Chau, Quynh Nhai and Son La city to engage in cultural activities of the communities.
They are set participate in photo-shooting and filming sessions serving the promotion of such destinations as Bach Long glass bridge, a pine forest in Ang village, Dai Yem waterfall, and a tea hill.
The contestants will join 1,000 locals to perform Xoe Thai, the unique folk dance of the Thai ethnic minority group.
Contestants of Miss Tourism World 2022 try Pao throwing game during the trip to Son La (Photo: VNA)Emmanuella Awedana Apuri from Ghana said she enjoys Son La’s traditional dance and culture. Local people are friendly, foods are delicious, and the scenery is beautiful, she said, expressing her wish to share these interesting experiences with her family and friends when arriving home.
Son La is among the five heritage regions earmarked for the contestants to visit and experience. The remaining destinations are Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, and Vinh Phuc.
The final night of Miss Tourism World 2022, themed “Bringing the World to Vietnam”, will be held in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on December 3
The beauty pageant started in 1991, becoming one of the five largest of its kind in the world. It is expected to help popularise the host country's tourism./.