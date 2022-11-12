The final round will gather 71 beauties from around the world, who will be taken to tourist attractions in Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Son La, and Vinh Phuc from November 15.

In Hanoi, the contestants will visit Bat Trang Pottery Village, Hoan Kiem Lake, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam, and Thang Long Imperial Citadel.

From November 17, they will tour Trang An, Hoa Lu and Cuc Phuong National Park in Ninh Binh; the Hung Kings’ Temple in Phu Tho; Moc Chau in Son La; and Tay Thien Scenic Relic Site, Truc Lam Zen Monastery and Tam Dao in Vinh Phuc.

The final round of the competition is copyrighted by Tam and Cam Media Advertising Co. Ltd which also successfully held activities during Vietnam National Day at World Expo 2020 Dubai.

The contest was held for the first time in 1991./.

VNA