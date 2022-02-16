Miss Universe beauties show off their splendour to greet Spring
Miss Khanh Van, runner-up Hoang My, and runner-up Kim Duyen prepared a set of photos to greet Spring.(Photo: Vietnamplus)
Possessing great beauty, Miss Universe Vietnam makes the audience flutter at first sight. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Choosing brightly-coloured outfits, Miss Khanh Van, runner-up Hoang My, and runner-up Kim Duyen show off their beauty and confident charisma. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
The beauties spent 4 months on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, offering support, presenting Tet gifts, and helping with social security. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
See the brilliant beauty of the “family” of Miss Universe Vietnam celebrating the new Spring. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
The winner and runners-up pose next to colourful flowers. Choosing an innovative ao dai for this photo series, Miss Khanh Van, runner-up Hoang My, and runner-up Kim Duyen all exuded beauty. (Photo: Vietnamplus)