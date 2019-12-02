Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 finale slated for weekend
"Brave Heart" - the crown of the Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The semi-final night of the Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 will take place on December 3 to choose the most outstanding contestants for the final round slated for December 7 in Nha Trang city, the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, according to the organizing board.
Forty-five contestants will vie for the “Brave Heart” crown, which is made of gold and decorated with 78 pearls and over 2,000 gemstones.
The Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, the fourth edition of its kind, was launched in January this year and is a main event in the National Tourism Year 2019-Nha Trang hosted by Khanh Hoa.
Contestants will participate in various activities to promote tourism of Nha Trang, along with social and charity activities in Thanh Son Pagoda and Vinh Phuong 2 primary school.
Tran Ngoc Nhat, head of the organizing board, said that preparations for the events have been completed.
The pageant was first held in 2008. The winner of the previous edition is H’Hen Nie, an inspiring girl from Ede ethnic minority group of Vietnam, who finished in top five at the world’s Miss Universe 2018 finale in Bangkok, Thailand./.