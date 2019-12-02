Society Vietnam students win most golds at IMSO 2019 Vietnamese students won 15 gold, 14 silver and seven bronze medals at the 16th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO) 2019.

Society Journalists’ organisations of Vietnam, Thailand boost cooperation A delegation of the Vietnam Journalists Association (VJA) paid a working visit to Thailand from November 25 to December 1.

Society Vietnamese students win high prizes at int’l invention show Vietnamese students brought home two gold and one silver medals and two special prizes at the International Invention Show (INOVA) 2019, which recently took place in Croatia, announced the Hanoi Department of Education and Training.

Society Vietnam hopes to be among leading nations in HIV/AIDS combat A ceremony was held in the northern province of Bac Giang on December 1 in response to the National Action Month against HIV/AIDS and the World AIDS Day.