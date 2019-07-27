Top 39 candidates are introduced at a press conference for final round of Miss World Vietnam at Da Nang’s Cocobay Entertainment Centre. The final night will be taken on August 3. (Photo: VNA)

The top 39 candidates for Miss World Vietnam will face off at the event's final round at Da Nang’s Cocobay entertainment centre on August 3.The event’s organising board made the announcement at a press conference on July 25, stating that candidates will take part in competitions on July 31 before competing in the final.Pham Kim Dung, head of the organising board, said it’s the first time the final round will be held in the city.It’s a significant event in promoting culture, tourism, trade and investment in the city. The tourism hub will host the first ever a such great entertainment programme in attracting more tourists to the pristine beach and central Vietnam, Dung said.General Director of the event Hoang Nhat Nam said the candidates will perform a competition on traditional dances of different ethnic groups of Vietnam.Candidates of the final round will qualify for the 'Dances of Vietnam' and the best will have a solo show in the curtain-raiser event. They also join tough competitions of traditional long dress, swimsuit, evening costume and behaviour contest, Nam said.They will also participate in various contents of top models, sport beauty, beach beauty, talented beauty, beauty of communications and beauty of kindness in expressing their talent and knowledge during the final round, he said.The winner of the final will represent Vietnam in the global competition 2019 Miss World in England in December.Last year, Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy represented the country in Miss World 2018 in China. The 18-year-old finished in the top thirty.The winner will take a cash prize of 300 million VND (12,900 USD), first runner-up 200 million VND (8,600 USD), and second runner-up 150 million VND (6,400 USD). - VNA