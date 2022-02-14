Missosology picks Vietnamese contestant among top 15 at Miss World 2021
Missosology, the world’s leading publication on beauty pageants, has named Vietnamese representative Do Thi Ha among its Final Hot Picks of the leading 15 beauties participating in the Miss World 2021 pageant, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
According to the rankings, Ha, who was crowned Miss Vietnam 2020 stands at 1.75 metres tall and measures 80-60-90, comes 12th in the overall list.
Elsewhere, Alejandra Conde of Venezuela was chosen as the favourite to be crowned winner of the beauty contest, while Tracy Maureen Perez of the Philippines was picked for the second runner-up title.
Rounding off the list of the top 10 are beauties from the Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Puerto Rico, India, Poland, Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Africa.
The organising board of Miss World has also announced the sub-contest “Digital Media Challenge” where the Top 40 contestants were asked to promote their journey at the Miss World pageant through their individual websites at missworld.com.
As part of this, the judges will consider the originality, quality, and frequency of posts, the content, design, and style of the website, along with the overall campaign to promote the new website through various media and social media channels.
Most notably, the overall winner of the challenge will automatically earn a place among the Top 12.
To engage with Do Thi Ha and promote her stories, fans can visit her individual website: https://www.missworld.com/2021/vietnam/do-thi-ha/.
At Miss World 2019, Vietnamese representative Luong Thuy Linh claimed a Top 12 finish, the highest-ever place recorded by a Vietnamese entrant in the competition./.