Culture - Sports Vietnamese photographer wins Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022 award Photographer Nguyen Ngoc Thien has become the winner of the Save Our Seas Foundation Marine Conservation award of the Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) 2022 with his photo featuring anchovy fishing off the coast of Hon Yen in the south-central province of Phu Yen.

Culture - Sports Hot air balloon rehearsal takes place in Tuyen Quang province In preparation for an International Hot Air Balloon Festival slated for late March in the northern province of Tuyen Quang, Ballooning Media Co. Ltd held a rehearsal on February 12 and 13 in the locality.