Business Entrepreneurs hail ratification of EVFTA, EVIPA Many business owners in the southern province of Dong Nai, a major industrial hub in Vietnam, have expressed delight at the National Assembly (NA) ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) on June 8.

Business Tra fish exports plummet 39 pct. in first five months Exports of tra (pangasius) fish slipped 39 percent in the first five months of 2020 compared to the same period last year to 456 million USD, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has said.

Business Central Retail to buy 1,000 tonnes of lychee Central Retail Vietnam, a member of the Thai-based retail conglomerate the Central Group, said it plans to purchase 1,000 tonnes of lychee from the northern province of Bac Giang’s Luc Ngan district this year.

Business EuroCham: EVFTA a new beginning in Vietnam-EU relations The European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) has applauded National Assembly resolutions ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), its Chairman Nicolas Audier said.