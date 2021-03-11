Headquarters of Mitsubishi Motors in Japan (Photo: AFP)

Jakarta (VNA) – Japan’s – Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors has pledged to invest 11.2 trillion rupiah (778.7 million USD) in Indonesia to develop electric vehicles , increasing annual capacity from 220,000 to 250,000 units.



Addressing a press conference following his working session with Mitsubishi Motors, Indonesian Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said the Japanese automaker will develop Xpander hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUV models. The SUV model is expected to be exported.



Mitsubishi will also produce autos in Indonesia for export to nine new markets, raising its total markets to 39.



The Indonesian minister is in Japan to discuss bilateral cooperation in investment and trade, review the implementation of the Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, work with the New Manufacturing Industry Development Center and several Japanese auto makers,



He is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Japan Business Federation and the Indonesia - Japan Association to bolster bilateral ties./.

VNA