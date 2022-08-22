Business Firms suggested to stay well-informed to avoid trade remedy risks Australia is a potential export market but also poses risks of trade remedy investigations, so enterprises should stay well-informed to avoid risks, head a recent seminar held in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Regulations on auto localisation ratio to be revoked Regulations on the automobile localisation ratio will be abolished on October 10, 2022 after having been in force for almost 20 years.

Business Vietnam-RoK cooperation should focus on technology transfer: Korean scholar Vietnam needs to have protective policies to encourage companies of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to voluntarily transfer technology to Vietnamese partners through their projects in the Southeast Asian nation, according to a scholar from the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP).

Business Deputy PM’s conclusions on interest rate support package The Government Office has issued an announcement on Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai’s conclusions at a meeting on interest rate support package in accordance with the Government’s Decree No.31/2022/ND-CP dated May 20.