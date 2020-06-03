Culture - Sports Entries invited for Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards The eighth Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards is accepting entries from both amateur and professional photographers living in Vietnam and abroad from June 1 to the end of August.

Culture - Sports The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh Built in 1920 and finished in 1931, Khai Dinh tomb is one of the most unique architectural features of the royal art in Hue city. It is the resting place of the 12th Emperor of Nguyen Dynasty – Khai Dinh (1885 – 1925).

Culture - Sports Third Dalat Ultra Trail Int’l Marathon to take place later this month Over 5,000 domestic and foreign runners are expected to take part in the Dalat Ultra Trail International Marathon 2020 in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong from June 19-21, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration.

Culture - Sports Exhibition honours traditional lacquer painting Artworks in various styles by Vietnamese lacquer painters will be showcased to the public at an exhibition that was launched at 29 Hang Bai Exhibition Hall in Hanoi on June 1.