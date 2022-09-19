Business Vietnam seen as a rare economic bright spot amid global uncertainties: Bangkok Post Amid global concern over inflation and rising interest rates, Vietnam has emerged as a rare economic bright spot, boasting healthy GDP growth and an array of opportunities, according to a story published by Thailand-based Bangkok Post on September 19.

Business First approved batch of Vietnamese durians en route to China The first batch of six containers of Vietnamese durian from the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak that have passed stringent safety guidelines began its journey to China on September 17.

Business Vietnamese fruits successfully enter challenging markets: Malaysian news agency The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) said in a recent article that a number of fruits grown in Vietnam have successfully entered high value and challenging markets.

Business Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai city moves to develop renewable energy Mong Cai city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, is planning to develop renewable energy on Vinh Thuc and Vinh Trung islands in the near future.