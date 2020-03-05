Mobile app helps users update information about air quality
The Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) has launched a mobile application named “Envisoft” to help users regularly update information about air quality.
Illustrative image (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) has launched a mobile application named “Envisoft” to help users regularly update information about air quality.
It will provide frequent updates on air quality sourced from automatic air monitoring stations managed by the VEA and departments of natural resources and environment of provinces and cities.
At present, the mobile app is linked with 35 monitoring stations in Hanoi, Bac Ninh and Quang Ninh provinces.
Aside from telling real-time air quality index (AQI), the app will create AQI graphs of the past hours and days, give health recommendations and warnings on corresponding figures and rank air quality based on monitoring stations.
The app can be downloaded on Android and iOS for free.
Previously, the VEA announced annual air quality index via its monitoring portal, while Hanoi revealed the data at the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment’s portal, as well as in the city’s weather forecasts./.
