Environment Whirlwinds, hailstorms cause serious damage to northern provinces One person was killed in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang while 14 others were injured in Ha Giang and Yen Bai provinces as of 16:00 on March 3, according to the central steering committee for natural disaster prevention.

Environment Whirlwinds, hails injure six in Yen Bai The northern province of Yen Bai counted six people injured by whirlwinds and hails that hit it in the afternoon of March 2.

Environment Khanh Hoa looks to halve marine plastic waste by 2025 The southern central province of Khanh Hoa has issued an action plan on marine plastic waste management, aiming to cut down half of its plastic debris at sea in the next five years.

Environment WWF urges end to wildlife trade, consumption in Asia-Pacific The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has appealed for an end to the wildlife trade and consumption across the Asia-Pacific region amid the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and similar diseases in recent years.