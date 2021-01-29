Mobile app launched to improve health care for the elderly
The first mobile application S-Health was introduced by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Ministry of Health’s General Office for Population and Family Planning and the Vietnam Association of the Elderlyon January 29 to provide free healthcare information and services for the elderly in Vietnam.
Voice search is a preeminent property of the S-Health application. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The first mobile application S-Health was introduced by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Ministry of Health’s General Office for Population and Family Planning and the Vietnam Association of the Elderly on January 29 to provide free healthcare information and services for the elderly in Vietnam.
Information on the app is frequently updated, including health care for the old during the fight against COVID-19, common diseases in the elderly population, rational nutrition, and geriatric physical therapy.
Users can keep track on their health by providing the app with their health metrics such as blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and Body Mass Index (MBI). The app will then create an archive, analyse the index, and give warning to the users.
Voice search is a preeminent property of this app, making it easier for the elderly with visual impairment to look for health information.
Besides, the app provides users with contacts of prestigious healthcare facilities nearby.
According to Deputy Director of the General Office for Population and Family Planning Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lan, the app, developed based on financial and technical support from the UNFPA, is important for the elderly, helping them reduce dependence on other people.
Currently, S-Health is on a trial run, and it will be complete on the occasion of the Day for the Elderly in June. The app is available on IOS App Store or Android CH Play./.