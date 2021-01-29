Health COVID-19: Localities receive training in use of entry management software The Ministry of Health on January 28 provided training to the 63 provincial-level localities nationwide on the application of a software managing people entering Vietnam.

Health Delegates, reporters, staff at National Party Congress tested for COVID-19 COVID-19 prevention and control measures at the 13th National Party Congress in Hanoi have been raised to the highest level after clusters of community coronavirus cases were detected in northern provinces after nearly two months in which the country did not record local infections.

Health Hanoi prepared to cope with COVID-19 in all circumstances Hanoi will test all people who have returned from Quang Ninh province and Hai Duong’s Chi Linh city, which have been hit by the latest COVID-9 outbreaks, since January 14.

Health HCM City tightens COVID-19 prevention measures Ho Chi Minh City has called for tighter measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday after Vietnam identified 82 new COVID-19 cases related to the two that were diagnosed on January 27, the highest number recorded in a single day in the country.