The Bluezone app has been used for COVID-19 contact tracing. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the Government has asked the Ministries of Health, and Information and Communications to step up the deployment of IT applications in COVID-19 prevention and control.Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) had proposed utilising several IT applications and the camera systems in the pandemic fight.Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam urged the ministry to quickly complete software and IT solutions assigned by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and transfer them to the Ministry of Health for implementation.MIC will instruct the building of IT solutions and software on the basis of the Ministry of Health’s proposal.For software and IT solutions initiated by MIC or firms, the two ministries will work together in the application./.