He assigned the Ministry of Finance to coordinate with the Ministries of Health, National Defence and Public Security to assess the estimate and propose the Prime Minister provide funding for the relevant ministries to roll out the project. The document was sent to the Ministries of Health, Finance, National Defence and Public Security after the Ministry of Health had raised a proposal on the use of the labs.Under the document, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai asked the Ministry of Health to bear responsibility for assessing the quality of the mobile container labs in terms of technical and professional standards, safety and efficiency, as well as reported information and data.He assigned the Ministry of Finance to coordinate with the Ministries of Health, National Defence and Public Security to assess the estimate and propose the Prime Minister provide funding for the relevant ministries to roll out the project.