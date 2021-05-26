Mobile container labs for COVID-19 testing to be launched
Medical workers conduct COVID-19 testing in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Mobile container labs for COVID-19 testing would be used in the time ahead as Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed an official dispatch regarding the installation of the labs.
The document was sent to the Ministries of Health, Finance, National Defence and Public Security after the Ministry of Health had raised a proposal on the use of the labs.
Under the document, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai asked the Ministry of Health to bear responsibility for assessing the quality of the mobile container labs in terms of technical and professional standards, safety and efficiency, as well as reported information and data.
He assigned the Ministry of Finance to coordinate with the Ministries of Health, National Defence and Public Security to assess the estimate and propose the Prime Minister provide funding for the relevant ministries to roll out the project.
The Bluezone app has been used for COVID-19 contact tracing. (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, the Government has asked the Ministries of Health, and Information and Communications to step up the deployment of IT applications in COVID-19 prevention and control.
Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) had proposed utilising several IT applications and the camera systems in the pandemic fight.
Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam urged the ministry to quickly complete software and IT solutions assigned by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and transfer them to the Ministry of Health for implementation.
MIC will instruct the building of IT solutions and software on the basis of the Ministry of Health’s proposal.
For software and IT solutions initiated by MIC or firms, the two ministries will work together in the application./.