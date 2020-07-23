ASEAN Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press Amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair, has managed to formulate a regional comprehensive economic recovery plan, the New Straits Times of Malaysia reported.

ASEAN Singapore, EU bolster aviation cooperation amid pandemic The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) will collaborate to create common standards so as to promote safe air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Vietnam active in building ASEAN Community: Researcher Vietnam has been playing an active role in building a common community in ASEAN since it became a member of the bloc and has increased its stature in recent years, according to Dr Balazs Szanto from the Webster University Thailand.

World RoK automakers expand presence in six ASEAN markets Automakers in the Republic of Korea (RoK) saw their sales increase in six member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over the past three years helped by strong demand in Vietnam, the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA) revealed on July 22.