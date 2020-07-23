Mobile internet subscribers in Cambodia down due to COVID-19
Cambodia had 14.8 million mobile internet subscribers, accounting for 90 percent of the population, by May, down 2.36 percent from one year ago, the Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia (TRC) said in a report released on July 20.
On the contrary, the number of fixed internet subscribers rose 33 percent to 249,132 in May, or 1.51 percent of the population.
The TRC spokesperson Im Vutha attributed the drop in mobile internet subscribers to the absence of tourists and foreign investors in Cambodia as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the rise in fixed internet users was thanks to increasing online business and learning activities, he said.
The report said there are currently six providers of mobile internet services and 37 providers of fixed services.
The number of Facebook users in the country was estimated at 10.9 million as of May.
Minister for Economy and Finance Aun Pornmoniroth recently affirmed that the digital economy is forming in Cambodia and has given birth to new services such as digital payment, online entertainment and e-commerce. /.
