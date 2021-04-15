Mobile military hospital at East Sea
Under the management of the Navy Zone 4, HQ- 561 is said to be one of the most advanced medical ships in Southeast Asia (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Medial ship coded HQ-561 or commonly known as Ship Khanh Hoa-01 is the most advanced ship built in Vietnam (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The hospital ship is responsible for providing healthcare services for military personnel, residents and fishermen on the Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The ship has 15 hospital beds, three patient rooms and a facility storage. With a capacity of 2,070 tons, HQ-561 is able to carry 200 people, operating continuously during 45 days at sea and deal with level-10 waves (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The operating room is equipped with direct broadcast devices to connect with HCM City’s Military Central Hospital 175 (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Regularly checking medical facilities on the ship (Photo: VNP/VNA)