Mobile Money subscribers quadruple in six months hinh anh 1Illustrative image. (Photo: ictvietnam.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Information and Communications reported that the number of Mobile Money subscribers has quadrupled since the service was launched in January this year, 67% of whom were from rural, mountainous, border, island and remote areas.

Subscribers with at least a Mobile Money transaction by the end of June exceeded 1.72 million, accounting for 97.3% of the total.

Additionally, the number of households with fiber optic connections in the first half of this year increased 9% compared to the same period of 2021, and 17% against that of 2020.

The ministry said the goal of having 75% of households using fiber optic services this year is achievable. Vietnam is aiming to have more than 50% of the population owning digital payment accounts, it said./.
