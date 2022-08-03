Mobile Money subscribers quadruple in six months
The Ministry of Information and Communications reported that the number of Mobile Money subscribers has quadrupled since the service was launched in January this year, 67% of whom were from rural, mountainous, border, island and remote areas.
Subscribers with at least a Mobile Money transaction by the end of June exceeded 1.72 million, accounting for 97.3% of the total.
Additionally, the number of households with fiber optic connections in the first half of this year increased 9% compared to the same period of 2021, and 17% against that of 2020.
Illustrative image. (Photo:VNA)The ministry said the goal of having 75% of households using fiber optic services this year is achievable. Vietnam is aiming to have more than 50% of the population owning digital payment accounts, it said./.