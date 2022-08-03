Sci-Tech Blockchain Global Day 2022 exhibition kicks off in HCM City The Blockchain Global Day 2022, themed “Into the Infinity Con-Verse convened”, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 29 as the first in a series of the annual blockchain exhibitions intended to maximise conditions to facilitate the development of the industry in Vietnam.

Sci-Tech Intellectual Property Office marks 40th anniversary The Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam (IPO) under the Ministry of Science and Technology celebrated its 40th anniversary with a ceremony in Hanoi on July 29.

Sci-Tech Over 450 infringing domain names detected: VNNIC The Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC)’s automatic monitoring system has so far detected more than 450 domain names, including 357 international ones, with signs of violation related to e-commerce and banking.