Business Southeastern region oriented towards dynamic development Planning in the southeastern region for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050, will be conducted with the aim of developing it into a dynamic region that takes the lead in growth model reform.

Business Singapore interested in energy cooperation with Vietnam Singapore wants to further promote cooperation with Vietnam in clean and renewable energy, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam said at a recent working session with Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An in Hanoi. ​

Business Vietnam seeks ways to boost logistics industry Vietnam’s geography gives it a logistical advantage in boosting production, export and logistics services. This year, the Government has set targets of tapping its full potential.