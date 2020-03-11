Mobile phones, spare parts lead billion-USD foreign currency earners
Hanoi (VNA) – Mobile phones and spare parts continued leading the group of seven top hard currency earners that recorded over one billion USD in export turnover in the first two months of 2020.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam exported nearly 6.9 billion USD worth of mobile phones and spare parts in the reviewed period, a year-on-year rise of 2.3 percent.
Computers, electronic products and components came second with 5.36 billion USD in revenue, showing a yearly growth of 26.7 percent.
In January-February, the country raked in 36.92 billion USD from exports, up 2.4 percent from the same period last year.
The manufacturing-processing industry earned 31.39 billion USD, accounting for over 85 percent of the total export turnover./.