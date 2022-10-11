Society Quang Binh fishing boat in distress rescued A ship from Naval Region 3 has been towing ashore a fishing ship which was in distress offshore the central province of Quang Binh, according to the provincial Border Guard Command.

Society 📝 OP-ED: Putting people in centre of development – Vietnam’s thorough policy Putting the people in the centre of development has been a strategic orientation and a thorough action philosophy of Vietnam. The documents of all National Party Congresses have so far affirmed that the people are the most precious resource and caring for people’s happiness is the highest target of the regime.

Society HCM City leader receives Japanese guest Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance (JVFPA) Takebe Tsutomu on October 10.