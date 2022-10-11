Mobilising all resources for national programme on ethnic minorities
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has stressed the need to mobilise resources from society for the implementation of the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minorities and mountainous regions in 2021-2030, given the limited State budget.
Minister-Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hau A Lenh delivers the Government report at the NA Standing Committee's session (Photo: VNA)
The NA leader made the direction on October 11 during the 16th session of the NA Standing Committee, when the committee considered the Government’s report on the implementation of the programme.
He said the programme is lagging behind schedule and requirements. So far only 7% of capital allocated to the programme has been disbursed.
Hue asked the Government to accelerate the pace of implementation, adding that the NA’s Ethnic Council will intensify supervision of the programme.
Chairman of the NA Ethnic Council Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam said one year after the Government approved the programme, the promulgation of regulations on mechanisms for its implementation has been basically completed, but the pace of implementation is slow.
Minister-Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hau A Lenh reported that the programme, approved by the Prime Minister on October 14, 2021, comprises 10 projects and 14 sub-projects with 36 components, to be managed and implemented by 23 ministries and sectors.
He said as of the end of August, 231 documents had been issued to regulate and guide the implementation of the programme.
Deputy Finance Minister Vo Thanh Hung said that the Finance Ministry has submitted to the Government and the NA Standing Committee the allocation plan for 5.429 trillion VND (around 226.8 million USD at current exchange rate) under the programme in 2022./.
