Thanks to unique topographic and geologic conditions, Moc Chau has a rich ecosystem with cool steppe climate, ideal for resort tourism. Dai Yem waterfall, the pine forests of Ang village, the five underground caves in On village, the Xuan Nha national nature reserve, and Pha Luong peak are some of the top scenic spots in Moc Chau.

According to decisions issued by the Prime Minister in 2014 and 2019, the core of the Moc Chau national tourism site will encompass a resort, an eco-tourism area, and an amusement park. To gain greater recognition by 2025, the tourism site managers are stepping up promotion activities domestically and internationally.

The Moc Chau national tourism site welcomed 1.2 million tourists in 2019, one year ahead of schedule. In 2020, despite a lull in tourism as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 850,000 tourists visited Moc Chau./.

VNA